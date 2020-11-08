to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    DFB-Pokal second round draw

    The second round of the DFB-Pokal promises plenty of thrills and excitement when the matches get underway on 22nd/23rd December. Former Germany women's player Inka Grings conducted the draw on Sunday night, with record champions FC Bayern München being draw against second-division Holstein Kiel. Last season's finalists Bayer 04 Leverkusen will face Eintracht Frankfurt, while VfB Stuttgart have been drawn against local rivals SC Freiburg.

    The three remaining Regionalliga sides also have exciting ties to look forward to, with SSV Ulm 1846 being drawn against FC Schalke 04, SV Elversberg hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Rot-Weiss Essen facing Fortuna Düsseldorf.

    An overview of the DFB-Pokal second round matches

    Bundesliga - Bundesliga
    VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg
    Bayer Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt
    FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig
    Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga
    1. FC Union Berlin - SC Paderborn 07
    Eintracht Braunschweig - Borussia Dortmund
    Hannover 96 - Werder Bremen
    1. FC Köln - VfL Osnabrück
    FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum
    Holstein Kiel - FC Bayern München
    TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
    VfL Wolfsburg - SV Sandhausen
    Regionalliga - Bundesliga
    SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Schalke 04
    SV 07 Elversberg - Borussia Mönchengladbach
    3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga
    SV Wehen Wiesbaden - SSV Jahn Regensburg
    Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98
    Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga
    Rot-Weiss Essen - Fortuna Düsseldorf
