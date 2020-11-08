DFB-Pokal second round draw

The second round of the DFB-Pokal promises plenty of thrills and excitement when the matches get underway on 22nd/23rd December. Former Germany women's player Inka Grings conducted the draw on Sunday night, with record champions FC Bayern München being draw against second-division Holstein Kiel. Last season's finalists Bayer 04 Leverkusen will face Eintracht Frankfurt, while VfB Stuttgart have been drawn against local rivals SC Freiburg.
The three remaining Regionalliga sides also have exciting ties to look forward to, with SSV Ulm 1846 being drawn against FC Schalke 04, SV Elversberg hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Rot-Weiss Essen facing Fortuna Düsseldorf.
An overview of the DFB-Pokal second round matches
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig
Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin - SC Paderborn 07
Eintracht Braunschweig - Borussia Dortmund
Hannover 96 - Werder Bremen
1. FC Köln - VfL Osnabrück
FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum
Holstein Kiel - FC Bayern München
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
VfL Wolfsburg - SV Sandhausen
Regionalliga - Bundesliga
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Schalke 04
SV 07 Elversberg - Borussia Mönchengladbach
3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga
SV Wehen Wiesbaden - SSV Jahn Regensburg
Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98
Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga
Rot-Weiss Essen - Fortuna Düsseldorf
created by dfb/mmc
The second round of the DFB-Pokal promises plenty of thrills and excitement when the matches get underway on 22nd/23rd December. Former Germany women's player Inka Grings conducted the draw on Sunday night, with record champions FC Bayern München being draw against second-division Holstein Kiel. Last season's finalists Bayer 04 Leverkusen will face Eintracht Frankfurt, while VfB Stuttgart have been drawn against local rivals SC Freiburg.
The three remaining Regionalliga sides also have exciting ties to look forward to, with SSV Ulm 1846 being drawn against FC Schalke 04, SV Elversberg hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Rot-Weiss Essen facing Fortuna Düsseldorf.
An overview of the DFB-Pokal second round matches
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig
Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin - SC Paderborn 07
Eintracht Braunschweig - Borussia Dortmund
Hannover 96 - Werder Bremen
1. FC Köln - VfL Osnabrück
FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum
Holstein Kiel - FC Bayern München
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
VfL Wolfsburg - SV Sandhausen
Regionalliga - Bundesliga
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Schalke 04
SV 07 Elversberg - Borussia Mönchengladbach
3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga
SV Wehen Wiesbaden - SSV Jahn Regensburg
Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98
Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga
Rot-Weiss Essen - Fortuna Düsseldorf