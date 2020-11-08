DFB-Pokal second round draw

The second round of the DFB-Pokal promises plenty of thrills and excitement when the matches get underway on 22nd/23rd December. Former Germany women's player Inka Grings conducted the draw on Sunday night, with record champions FC Bayern München being draw against second-division Holstein Kiel. Last season's finalists Bayer 04 Leverkusen will face Eintracht Frankfurt, while VfB Stuttgart have been drawn against local rivals SC Freiburg.

The three remaining Regionalliga sides also have exciting ties to look forward to, with SSV Ulm 1846 being drawn against FC Schalke 04, SV Elversberg hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Rot-Weiss Essen facing Fortuna Düsseldorf.

An overview of the DFB-Pokal second round matches

Bundesliga - Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga

1. FC Union Berlin - SC Paderborn 07

Eintracht Braunschweig - Borussia Dortmund

Hannover 96 - Werder Bremen

1. FC Köln - VfL Osnabrück

FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum

Holstein Kiel - FC Bayern München

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

VfL Wolfsburg - SV Sandhausen

Regionalliga - Bundesliga

SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Schalke 04

SV 07 Elversberg - Borussia Mönchengladbach

3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga

SV Wehen Wiesbaden - SSV Jahn Regensburg

Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98

Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga

Rot-Weiss Essen - Fortuna Düsseldorf

