DFB-Pokal quarterfinals: Mönchengladbach to host BVB

Bundesliga sides Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will face off in the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal. This wil be the fourth meeting between the sides, with BVB winning the most recent clash in the second round of 2019 (2-1). Fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen - the only unranked side left in the competition - will face second-division Holstein Kiel at home. “We’re happy with the draw. It’s a game in which we have a good chance of continuing our Pokal dream,” RWE head coach Christian Niedhart said about the draw. The remaining quarterfinal ties will see RB Leipzig face off with VfL Wolfsburg in another all-Bundesliga clash, while Werder Bremen will head to face SSV Jahn Regensburg.

Games to take place on 2nd and 3rd March

The draw was conducted by Boris Herrmann, who has sailed solo around the world, alongside Oliver Bierhoff, the DFB director of the national teams and the academy.

The quarterfinals will take place on 2nd and 3rd March, with the exact timings to be confirmed at a later date. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on 1st and 2nd May, with the final set to take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 13th May.

Overview of the quarterfinal pairings:

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Borussia Dortmund

Rot-Weiss Essen - Holstein Kiel

SSV Jahn Regensburg - SV Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig - VfL Wolfsburg

created by dfb/asv