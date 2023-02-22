DFB-Pokal quarterfinal draw: Dortmund to face Leipzig, Bayern to welcome Freiburg

The draw for the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal has been made and there are some mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to! Holders Leipzig are set to welcome the 2021 winners Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena, whereas record champions FC Bayern will host last year’s finalists SC Freiburg.

FC Nürnberg, the only 2. Bundesliga side left in the competition, will welcome VfB Stuttgart and the draw will be rounded-off with a meeting between 2018 winners Eintracht Frankfurt and high-flying Union Berlin.

The fixtures will be played on the 4th and 5th April and the winners will contest the semi-finals on the 2nd and 3rd May. The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 3rd June.

Draw in full:

Tuesday, 4th April 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt - 1. FC Union Berlin (18:00 CEST)

FC Bayern München - SC Freiburg (20:45 CEST)

Wednesday, 5th April 2023

1. FC Nürnberg - VfB Stuttgart (18:00 CEST)

RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund (20:45 CEST)

created by mmc,rs