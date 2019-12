DFB-Pokal quarter final fixture times announced

The DFB has announced the kick-off times for the four DFB-Pokal quarter final ties. FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig will be played on Tuesday 2nd April (K.O. 20:45 CEST), while FC Schalke 04 will face Werder Bremen at the same time on Wednesday 3rd April. The remaining two quarter finals will kick off at earlier times of 18:30 CEST, as SC Paderborn 07 host Hamburger SV on Tuesday 2nd April and 1. FC Heidenheim visit FC Bayern München on Wednesday 3rd April.

The quarter finals

Tuesday 2nd April 2019, K.O. 18:30 CEST: SC Paderborn 07 - Hamburger SV

Tuesday 2nd April 2019, K.O. 20:45 CEST: FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig

Wednesday 3rd April 2019, K.O. 18:30 CEST: FC Bayern München - 1. FC Heidenheim

Wednesday 3rd April 2019, K.O. 20:45 CEST: FC Schalke 04 - Werder Bremen