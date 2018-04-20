DFB-Pokal media rights from 2019/20 season to 2021/22 awarded

In their meeting today, the DFB committee has awarded the media rights for both the women’s and men’s DFB-Pokal from the 2019/20 season through to 2021/22 season in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Following an open, transparent and impartial process, SPORT1 and Axel Springer SE will acquire rights to broadcast the DFB-Pokal with existing partners ARD and Sky retaining their right to broadcast the competition.

DFB General Secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius said, “The DFB-Pokal is the premium competition in German football and a example of the successful cooperation between professional and amateur footballing associations. We are greatly looking forward to the combination of our long-standing partners ARD and Sky broadcasting the competition along with our new partners SPORT1 and Axel Springer SE. With these contracts, we have again been able to significantly increase the revenue generated from the licensing fee, which will ultimately filter down through both the professional and amateur clubs. The DFB will decide on the exact distribution of this revenue in the first half of 2019.”

ARD, Sky, SPORT1 and Axel Springer SE packages

ARD will show nine games from the men’s DFB-Pokal per season free through its rights agency Sports A consisting of one game in both the first and second rounds and then two games from each of the third round through to the semi final and then the rights to the final itself. ARD will also show the women’s DFB-Pokal. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Sky retains the rights to show all 63 games of the DFB-Pokal as part of their pay-TV service. SPORT1 will be able to show four free games from the men’s DFB-Pokal per season from the 2019/20 season; one from each of the first round through to the quarter finals. The re-use of any footage and content on the day immediately after the matches is also included in this package.

This package has also added the re-use of any clips on digital platforms for Sky, SPORT1 and Axel Springer SE.

The bidding and registration period, during which 17 companies formally registered ran from 5th February 2018 under 15th March 2018 inclusive.