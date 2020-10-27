DFB-Pokal match between Schweinfurt and Schalke scheduled

created by mmc/dr
The first-round tie between fourth-tier side 1. FC Schweinfurt and FC Schalke 04 has been scheduled for Tuesday, 3rd November (16:30 CET) at the VELTINS-Arena.
The BFV (Bavarian Football Association) confirmed Schweinfurt’s participation after a Court of Arbitration’s decision on Tuesday.
