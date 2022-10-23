DFB-Pokal last 16 ties confirmed

A regional derby between Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and 2. Bundesliga leaders SV Darmstadt 98 is one of the highlights of the DFB-Pokal last 16 draw. Defending champions RB Leipzig will take on TSG Hoffenheim – a tie confirmed in the draw conducted at the German Football Museum in Dortmund, by Oliver Bierhoff and “Losfee” Maria Asnaimer, lead goalscorer of the seventh division side TuS Germania Lohauserholz-Daberg, having notched 93 times in 33 games last season. Record champions FC Bayern München will take on 1. FSV Mainz 05.

In the south of the country, 2. Bundesliga outfit SV Sandhausen will go head-to-head with last year’s finalists SC Freiburg, while VfL Bochum will meet 2021 winners Borussia Dortmund. The only full 2. Bundesliga tie sees Fortuna Düsseldorf visit 1. FV Nürnberg.

The ties will be played on 31st January / 1st February or the 7th/8th February 2023. The final will be held at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on 3rd June 2023.

The last 16 ties:

Bundesliga - Bundesliga

1. FC Union Berlin - VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Bochum - Borussia Dortmund

1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bayern München

RB Leipzig - TSG Hoffenheim

Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga

SV Sandhausen - SC Freiburg

SC Paderborn 07 - VfB Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt - SV Darmstadt 98

2. Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga

1. FC Nürnberg - Fortuna Düsseldorf