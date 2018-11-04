DFB-Pokal last 16: Hertha host FC Bayern

Current Bundesliga holders and record DFB-Pokal winners FC Bayern München will travel to league rivals Hertha BSC in the last 16. The draw for took place at the German football museum in Dortmund on Sunday evening and was carried out by German blind footballer Serdal Celebi, who plays for FC St. Pauli. Germany women head coach Horst Hrubesch oversaw the draw.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund will host Werder Bremen in a battle between two of Germany’s historic clubs. Hamburger SV will entertain 1. FC Nürnberg while Schalke 04 will host fellow Rhineland club Fortuna Düsseldorf. At least one 2. Bundesliga side is guaranteed to feature in the quarter finals of this year’s competition as MSV Duisburg entertain fellow second tier side SC Paderborn 07. The third round ties will take place on the 5th/6th February 2019 with two matches starting at 18:30 CET and two at 20:45 CET on each night.

The DFB-Pokal third round draw

Bundesliga v Bundesliga

FC Schalke 04 v Fortuna Düsseldorf

Hertha BSC v FC Bayern München

Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga v 2. Bundesliga

Hamburger SV v 1. FC Nürnberg

1. FC Heidenheim v Bayer 04 Leverkusen