DFB-Pokal last-16 fixtures scheduled

The German Football Association (DFB) have scheduled the DFB-Pokal round of 16 matches. On Tuesday, 4th February at 18:30 CET, 1. FC Kaiserslautern will play at home against Fortuna Düsseldorf, while RB Leipzig play away at Eintracht Frankfurt. On the same day at the later kick-off time of 20:45 CET, two sets of Bundesliga teams will face each other, as Schalke play Hertha at home while Borussia Dortmund travel to Werder Bremen. On the following evening at 18:30 CET, Bayer Leverkusen will take on VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena, while Union Berlin will travel to Regionalliga West side SC Verl’s Sportclub Arena. Rounding off the last-16 fixtures are Bundesliga and current DFB-Pokal champions Bayern München, who will take on TSG Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena at 20:45 CET on Wednesday, 5th February 2020, while 1. FC Saarbrücken simultaneously play Karlsruher SC.

Last-16 fixtures

Tuesday, 4th February 2020, 18:30 CET:

1. FC Kaiserslautern - Fortuna Düsseldorf

Eintracht Frankfurt - RB Leipzig

Tuesday, 4th February 2020, 20:45 CET:

FC Schalke 04 - Hertha BSC

SV Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, 5th February 2020, 18:30 CET:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart

SC Verl - 1. FC Union Berlin

Wednesday, 5th February 2020, 20:45 CET:

1. FC Saarbrücken - Karlsruher SC

FC Bayern München - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim