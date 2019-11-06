to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    DFB-Pokal last-16 fixtures scheduled

    The German Football Association (DFB) have scheduled the DFB-Pokal round of 16 matches. On Tuesday, 4th February at 18:30 CET, 1. FC Kaiserslautern will play at home against Fortuna Düsseldorf, while RB Leipzig play away at Eintracht Frankfurt. On the same day at the later kick-off time of 20:45 CET, two sets of Bundesliga teams will face each other, as Schalke play Hertha at home while Borussia Dortmund travel to Werder Bremen. On the following evening at 18:30 CET, Bayer Leverkusen will take on VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena, while Union Berlin will travel to Regionalliga West side SC Verl’s Sportclub Arena. Rounding off the last-16 fixtures are Bundesliga and current DFB-Pokal champions Bayern München, who will take on TSG Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena at 20:45 CET on Wednesday, 5th February 2020, while 1. FC Saarbrücken simultaneously play Karlsruher SC.

    Last-16 fixtures

    Tuesday, 4th February 2020, 18:30 CET:
    1. FC Kaiserslautern - Fortuna Düsseldorf
    Eintracht Frankfurt - RB Leipzig

    Tuesday, 4th February 2020, 20:45 CET:
    FC Schalke 04 - Hertha BSC
    SV Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund

    Wednesday, 5th February 2020, 18:30 CET:
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart
    SC Verl - 1. FC Union Berlin

    Wednesday, 5th February 2020, 20:45 CET:
    1. FC Saarbrücken - Karlsruher SC
    FC Bayern München - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

