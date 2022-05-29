DFB-Pokal first round: Viktoria Köln host Bayern

World Cup winner Kevin Großkreutz joined DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth, who was standing in for DFB president Bernd Neuendorf who couldn’t attend due to illness, to draw the fixtures for the first round of the DFB-Pokal.
“We can't stop celebrating,” said said Viktoria Köln’s sporting director Franz Wunderlich after Großkreutz had drawn Bayern as the third division side’s opposition at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. “We will have to consider moving the game to the big stadium in Cologne, but it doesn’t matter whether we win in Höhenberg or in Müngersdorf.”
1860 Munich take on BVB
There were other appealing guests for some lower league sides. Third division 1860 München will host Borussia Dortmund in their cup opener, while Hamburg-based FC Teutonia Ottensen 05 in the fourth tier will take on defending champions RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, fifth-tier SV Oberachern will welcome Borussia Mönchengladbach.
There will be games between the second and first divisions, with SSV Jahn Regensburg against 1. FC Köln, Eintracht Braunschweig against Hertha BSC, 1. FC Kaiserslautern against SC Freiburg and 1. FC Magdeburg against Eintracht Frankfurt. F.C. Hansa Rostock won’t have far to travel as they visit VfB Lübeck, while 1. FC Heidenheim are on the road to face FV Illertissen.
VfB Stuttgart travel Dynamo Dresden, who were recently relegated from the second division, while Chemnitzer FC of the fourth tier Regionalliga Nordost will host 1. FC Union Berlin. Newly-promoted third division side SV 07 Elversberg host Bayer Leverkusen, and Bremer SV, who are currently playing for promotion to the Regionalliga, will be visited by FC Schalke 04. Fourth-division FC Energie Cottbus will welcome SV Werder Bremen.
First round on the last weekend in July
The first round fixtures will take place between 29th July and 1st August. In addition to the 36 professional clubs from the top two divisions and the four best-placed teams from the third division, the 21 regional cup winners as well as one team from each of the three DFB regional associations with the largest membership - Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony - take part in the DFB Cup. Every team will have the dream of reaching the final in Berlin, which will be held on 3rd June 2023.
First round draw at a glance:
Jahn Regensburg – 1. FC Köln
FV Engers 07 – Arminia Bielefeld
VfB Lübeck – Hansa Rostock
1. FC Kaan-Marienborn – 1. FC Nürnberg
Schott Mainz – Hannover 96
TSG Neustrelitz – Karlsruher SC
Teutonia 05 Ottensen – RB Leipzig
Dynamo Dresden – VfB Stuttgart
Viktoria Berlin – VfL Bochum
Chemnitzer FC – Union Berlin
SV 07 Elversberg – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
BSV Rehden – SV Sandhausen
FC Einheit Wernigerode – SC Paderborn 07
SV Rödinghausen – TSG Hoffenheim
FV Illertissen – 1. FC Heidenheim
Kickers Offenbach – Fortuna Düsselsdorf
Eintracht Braunschweig – Hertha BSC
TSV 1860 München – Borussia Dortmund
1. FC Kaiserslautern – SC Freiburg
SV Oberachern – Borussia Mönchengladbach
FC Ingolstadt – SV Darmstadt 98
Waldhof Mannheim – Holstein Kiel
TuS BW Lohne – FC Augsburg
SV Straelen – FC St. Pauli
SpVgg Bayreuth – Hamburger SV
Erzgebirge Aue – 1. FSV Mainz 05
Energie Cottbus – Werder Bremen
Bremer SV – FC Schalke 04
FC Carl Zeiss Jena – VfL Wolfsburg
Stuttgarter Kickers – Greuther Fürth
Viktoria Köln – FC Bayern München
1. FC Magdeburg – Eintracht Frankfurt
