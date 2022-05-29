News

    DFB-Pokal first round: Viktoria Köln host Bayern

    World Cup winner Kevin Großkreutz joined DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth, who was standing in for DFB president Bernd Neuendorf who couldn’t attend due to illness, to draw the fixtures for the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

    “We can't stop celebrating,” said said Viktoria Köln’s sporting director Franz Wunderlich after Großkreutz had drawn Bayern as the third division side’s opposition at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. “We will have to consider moving the game to the big stadium in Cologne, but it doesn’t matter whether we win in Höhenberg or in Müngersdorf.”

    1860 Munich take on BVB

    There were other appealing guests for some lower league sides. Third division 1860 München will host Borussia Dortmund in their cup opener, while Hamburg-based FC Teutonia Ottensen 05 in the fourth tier will take on defending champions RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, fifth-tier SV Oberachern will welcome Borussia Mönchengladbach.

    There will be games between the second and first divisions, with SSV Jahn Regensburg against 1. FC Köln, Eintracht Braunschweig against Hertha BSC, 1. FC Kaiserslautern against SC Freiburg and 1. FC Magdeburg against Eintracht Frankfurt. F.C. Hansa Rostock won’t have far to travel as they visit VfB Lübeck, while 1. FC Heidenheim are on the road to face FV Illertissen.

    VfB Stuttgart travel Dynamo Dresden, who were recently relegated from the second division, while Chemnitzer FC of the fourth tier Regionalliga Nordost will host 1. FC Union Berlin. Newly-promoted third division side SV 07 Elversberg host Bayer Leverkusen, and Bremer SV, who are currently playing for promotion to the Regionalliga, will be visited by FC Schalke 04. Fourth-division FC Energie Cottbus will welcome SV Werder Bremen.

    First round on the last weekend in July

    The first round fixtures will take place between 29th July and 1st August. In addition to the 36 professional clubs from the top two divisions and the four best-placed teams from the third division, the 21 regional cup winners as well as one team from each of the three DFB regional associations with the largest membership - Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony - take part in the DFB Cup. Every team will have the dream of reaching the final in Berlin, which will be held on 3rd June 2023.

    First round draw at a glance:

    Jahn Regensburg – 1. FC Köln

    FV Engers 07 – Arminia Bielefeld

    VfB Lübeck – Hansa Rostock

    1. FC Kaan-Marienborn – 1. FC Nürnberg

    Schott Mainz – Hannover 96

    TSG Neustrelitz – Karlsruher SC

    Teutonia 05 Ottensen – RB Leipzig

    Dynamo Dresden – VfB Stuttgart

    Viktoria Berlin – VfL Bochum

    Chemnitzer FC – Union Berlin

    SV 07 Elversberg – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

    BSV Rehden – SV Sandhausen

    FC Einheit Wernigerode – SC Paderborn 07

    SV Rödinghausen – TSG Hoffenheim

    FV Illertissen – 1. FC Heidenheim

    Kickers Offenbach – Fortuna Düsselsdorf

    Eintracht Braunschweig – Hertha BSC

    TSV 1860 München – Borussia Dortmund

    1. FC Kaiserslautern – SC Freiburg

    SV Oberachern – Borussia Mönchengladbach

    FC Ingolstadt – SV Darmstadt 98

    Waldhof Mannheim – Holstein Kiel

    TuS BW Lohne – FC Augsburg

    SV Straelen – FC St. Pauli

    SpVgg Bayreuth – Hamburger SV

    Erzgebirge Aue – 1. FSV Mainz 05

    Energie Cottbus – Werder Bremen

    Bremer SV – FC Schalke 04

    FC Carl Zeiss Jena – VfL Wolfsburg

    Stuttgarter Kickers – Greuther Fürth

    Viktoria Köln – FC Bayern München

    1. FC Magdeburg – Eintracht Frankfurt

