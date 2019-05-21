DFB-Pokal first round draw on 15th June

The draw for the first round of the DFB-Pokal will take place on 15th June. 64 clubs, including several amateur teams, are involved. DFB.de answers the most important questions on the draw.

When does the draw start?

The draw takes place on 15th June in the German Football Museum. The exact time for the draw hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Who will be conducting the draw?

This also hasn’t been confirmed yet. As soon as there is news, it will be published on DFB.de.

How many pots are there?

Two. All of the Bundesliga teams and the 14 best-placed second division teams from 2018/19 will be in the first pot. The remaining four teams from the second division, the four best-placed third division teams and the 24 qualified teams from the regional leagues make up pot 2.

How did 64 teams qualify for the first round?

The 36 professional teams from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga take part in the DFB-Pokal every year. The same applies to the four best-placed teams in the third division. These teams make up 40 of the 64 clubs in the first round.

From the 21 regional associations, in theory, even a Kreisliga team can get into the DFB-Pokal first round. Teams qualify for the DFB-Pokal by winning their regional trophy. Niedersachsen, Westfalen and Bayern each have an extra place in the DFB-Pokal first round because of their membership.

When will the regional finals take place?

19 of the 21 finals take place on Saturday 25th May 2019.

Who plays at home in the first round?

The clubs drawn from the amateur pot will play at home in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. From the round-of-16 stage, if two amateur teams are drawn together, it’s the first team drawn that plays at home. Once drawn, the home side cannot be changed in the DFB-Pokal.

When will each round be played in 2019/20?

First round: 9th-12th August 2019

Second round: 29th/30th October 2019

Round-of-16: 4th/5th February 2020

Quarter-final: 3rd/4th March 2020

Semi-final: 21st/22nd April 2020

Final: 23rd May 2020

When will the times of the fixtures be released?

The kick-off times for the first round will be released ten to 12 days after the draw at the earliest.

created by mmc/ta