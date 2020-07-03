DFB-Pokal final to remain in Berlin until at least 2025

The Men’s DFB-Pokal final will continue to be held at the Berlin Olympiastadion until the year 2025. The DFB signed the deal on Friday to ensure the competition's showpiece fixture will remain in the capital. The new contract will begin on 1st January 2021, continuing on until 31st December 2025, with the current contract due to expire on 31st December 2020.

DFB president Fritz Keller said: “This festival of football requires a grand stage, and we’re very happy that the DFB-Pokal final will remain in Berlin. Our hope is that the stadium will continue to fill up in the coming years. Fans and players alike always looks forward to such a special occasion, to which there really is no comparison. Berlin and the DFB-Pokal final simply go hand in hand.

“A Pokal weekend decorated with colours of the finalists”

Michael Müller, Mayor of Berlin, said: “The final of the DFB-Pokal, which is so important to us, will stay in Berlin for the next five years. This is truly a great day for all those who love football, especially those in Berlin. For the sporting metropole of Berlin, this is a huge success to able to host the event once more, having beaten out several other cities for the privilege of hosting such a prestigious event. I’d like to thank all of those who have made this possible. Our hope is that our great city can continue to host the final every year, and that the stadium will continue to be decorated with the colours of the competing clubs and their fans, of course once that is possible again in adherence with the necessary rules.”

The Berlin Olympiastadion has been the home of the DFB-Pokal final since 1985, with the venue having previously changed each year. The record DFB-Pokal champions are Bayern München, winning the trophy 19 times. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s DFB-Pokal final was delayed, and will now take place this coming Saturday (20:30 CEST) behind closed doors.