DFB-Pokal final in Berlin without spectators

The DFB-Pokal final on 13 May 2021 at the Olympiastadion Berlin will take place without spectators. Current regulations for the venue in Berlin mean that an application to allow spectators will not be possible until 9 May 2021. The final will therefore carried out in the same way as the ongoing Bundesliga games – without spectators.

In the semi-finals of this season’s competition, SV Werder Bremen will take on RB Leipzig on 30 April, before Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel play for the remaining final spot the following day (1 May).