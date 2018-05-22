to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    DFB-Pokal draw to take place on June 8th

    In connection with Germany’s international on June 8th in Leverkusen’s Bay-Arena against Saudi Arabia, the 2018/19 DFB-Pokal first round draw will take place around 22:00 CEST after the game.

    DFB-President Reinhard Grindel will leave the draw. All 64 participating teams will be invited by the DFB.

