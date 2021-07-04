DFB-Pokal draw: Bremer SV vs. FC Bayern

The draw for the first round of the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal was made on Sunday. Record winners FC Bayern will take on fifth-tier side Bremer SV, while holders Borussia Dortmund will start their title defence against SV Wehen Wiesbaden from the 3. Liga.
Four teams from the Oberliga (fifth tier) have made the competition this year, including the aforementioned Bremer SV. The other three sides all got attractive opponents too: Greifswalder FC will play FC Augsburg, FC 08 Villingen will host FC Schalke 04 and VfL Oldenburg were drawn against Fortuna Düsseldorf.
VfB Stuttgart do not yet know their opponent. They were drawn against the winner of the Berlin Cup, which was BFC Dynamo. However, another side from Berlin have appealed their participation to the DFB, so it is not yet known which team VfB will face.
The first-round games will take place between 6th and 9th August, a week before the new Bundesliga season kicks off. The second round is then scheduled for 26th and 27th October, and the round of 16 the 18th and 19th January.
The quarterfinal ties are to be played on 1st and 2nd March, before the two semi-finals on 19th and 20th April. The final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, set for Saturday, 21st May 2022, will be a week after Germany’s professional leagues conclude.
Berliner FV - VfB Stuttgart
2. Bundesliga – Bundesliga
SV Sandhausen - RB Leipzig
3. Liga – Bundesliga
SV Meppen - Hertha BSC
FC Viktoria Köln - TSG Hoffenheim
1. FC Kaiserslautern - Borussia Mönchengladbach
FC Würzburger Kickers - SC Freiburg
SV Waldhof Mannheim - Eintracht Frankfurt
SV Wehen Wiesbaden - Borussia Dortmund
Türkgücü München - 1. FC Union Berlin
Regionalliga – Bundesliga
SV Babelsberg 03 - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
1. FC Lok Leipzig - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SV 07 Elversberg - 1. FSV Mainz 05
SpVgg Oberfranken Bayreuth - Arminia Bielefeld
FC Carl Zeiss Jena - 1. FC Köln
Wuppertaler SV - VfL Bochum
SC Preußen Münster - VfL Wolfsburg
Oberliga – Bundesliga
Bremer SV - FC Bayern München
Greifswalder FC - FC Augsburg
Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga
1. FC Ingolstadt - Erzgebirge Aue
FC Hansa Rostock - 1. FC Heidenheim
Dynamo Dresden - SC Paderborn
3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig - Hamburger SV
VfL Osnabrück - Werder Bremen
1. FC Magdeburg - FC St. Pauli
TSV 1860 München - SV Darmstadt 98
Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - 1. FC Nürnberg
SC Weiche Flensburg - Holstein Kiel
Sportfreunde Lotte - Karlsruher SC
FC Eintracht Norderstedt - Hannover 96
Rot-Weiss Koblenz - SSV Jahn Regensburg
Oberliga - 2. Bundesliga
FC 08 Villingen - FC Schalke 04
VfL Oldenburg - Fortuna Düsseldorf