    DFB-Pokal draw: Bremer SV vs. FC Bayern

    The draw for the first round of the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal was made on Sunday. Record winners FC Bayern will take on fifth-tier side Bremer SV, while holders Borussia Dortmund will start their title defence against SV Wehen Wiesbaden from the 3. Liga.

    Four teams from the Oberliga (fifth tier) have made the competition this year, including the aforementioned Bremer SV. The other three sides all got attractive opponents too: Greifswalder FC will play FC Augsburg, FC 08 Villingen will host FC Schalke 04 and VfL Oldenburg were drawn against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

    VfB Stuttgart do not yet know their opponent. They were drawn against the winner of the Berlin Cup, which was BFC Dynamo. However, another side from Berlin have appealed their participation to the DFB, so it is not yet known which team VfB will face.

    Final on 21st May in Berlin

    The first-round games will take place between 6th and 9th August, a week before the new Bundesliga season kicks off. The second round is then scheduled for 26th and 27th October, and the round of 16 the 18th and 19th January.

    The quarterfinal ties are to be played on 1st and 2nd March, before the two semi-finals on 19th and 20th April. The final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, set for Saturday, 21st May 2022, will be a week after Germany’s professional leagues conclude.

    DFB-Pokal first round draw for 2021/22

    Berliner FV - VfB Stuttgart                     

    2. Bundesliga – Bundesliga

    SV Sandhausen - RB Leipzig

    DFB-Pokal first round draw for 2021/22

    Berliner FV - VfB Stuttgart                     

    2. Bundesliga – Bundesliga

    SV Sandhausen - RB Leipzig

    3. Liga – Bundesliga

    SV Meppen - Hertha BSC

    FC Viktoria Köln - TSG Hoffenheim

    1. FC Kaiserslautern - Borussia Mönchengladbach

    FC Würzburger Kickers - SC Freiburg

    SV Waldhof Mannheim - Eintracht Frankfurt

    SV Wehen Wiesbaden - Borussia Dortmund

    Türkgücü München - 1. FC Union Berlin

    Regionalliga – Bundesliga

    SV Babelsberg 03 - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

    1. FC Lok Leipzig - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

    SV 07 Elversberg - 1. FSV Mainz 05

    SpVgg Oberfranken Bayreuth - Arminia Bielefeld

    FC Carl Zeiss Jena - 1. FC Köln

    Wuppertaler SV - VfL Bochum

    SC Preußen Münster - VfL Wolfsburg

    Oberliga – Bundesliga

    Bremer SV - FC Bayern München

    Greifswalder FC - FC Augsburg

    Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga

    1. FC Ingolstadt - Erzgebirge Aue

    FC Hansa Rostock - 1. FC Heidenheim

    Dynamo Dresden - SC Paderborn

    3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga

    Eintracht Braunschweig - Hamburger SV

    VfL Osnabrück - Werder Bremen

    1. FC Magdeburg - FC St. Pauli

    TSV 1860 München - SV Darmstadt 98

    Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga

    SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - 1. FC Nürnberg

    SC Weiche Flensburg - Holstein Kiel

    Sportfreunde Lotte - Karlsruher SC

    FC Eintracht Norderstedt - Hannover 96

    Rot-Weiss Koblenz - SSV Jahn Regensburg

    Oberliga - 2. Bundesliga

    FC 08 Villingen - FC Schalke 04

    VfL Oldenburg - Fortuna Düsseldorf

