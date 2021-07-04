DFB-Pokal draw: Bremer SV vs. FC Bayern

The draw for the first round of the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal was made on Sunday. Record winners FC Bayern will take on fifth-tier side Bremer SV, while holders Borussia Dortmund will start their title defence against SV Wehen Wiesbaden from the 3. Liga.

Four teams from the Oberliga (fifth tier) have made the competition this year, including the aforementioned Bremer SV. The other three sides all got attractive opponents too: Greifswalder FC will play FC Augsburg, FC 08 Villingen will host FC Schalke 04 and VfL Oldenburg were drawn against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

VfB Stuttgart do not yet know their opponent. They were drawn against the winner of the Berlin Cup, which was BFC Dynamo. However, another side from Berlin have appealed their participation to the DFB, so it is not yet known which team VfB will face.

Final on 21st May in Berlin

The first-round games will take place between 6th and 9th August, a week before the new Bundesliga season kicks off. The second round is then scheduled for 26th and 27th October, and the round of 16 the 18th and 19th January.

The quarterfinal ties are to be played on 1st and 2nd March, before the two semi-finals on 19th and 20th April. The final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, set for Saturday, 21st May 2022, will be a week after Germany’s professional leagues conclude.

DFB-Pokal first round draw for 2021/22

Berliner FV - VfB Stuttgart

2. Bundesliga – Bundesliga

SV Sandhausen - RB Leipzig