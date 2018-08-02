DFB Pokal debut for SC Weiche Flensburg

In this season’s DFB Pokal first round there will be no longer trip north, than the one VfL Bochum have to make to face fourth-division SC Weiche Flensburg, a team in the most northern district of Germany. Flensburg’s first ever DFB Pokal game will take place on Sunday, 19th August (15:30 CEST), in the Manfred-Werner-Stadion.

SC Weiche secured qualification for the cup after beating Husumer SV 3-0 in the final of the Schleswig-Holstein Cup. This was the second title in the space of a few days for Flensburg, having clinched the Regionalliga North title as well. Flensburg couldn’t however clinch promotion, losing in the play-offs to Regionalliga Northeast champions FC Energie Cottbus.

Bochum two-time finalists

Flenburg’s opponents VfL Bochum are also looking forward to their trip up north. “We have drawn a very challenging side,” said Bochum sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz. “SC Weiche Flensburg will definitely give us a massive test, but we will prepare for the tie accordingly and are determined to make it into the next round.” VfL Bochum have reached the final of the DFB Pokal on two occasions in their history, losing in the 1967/68 final 4-1 to 1.FC Köln and 1-0 in 1987/88 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Last campaign they were eliminated by third-tier SC Paderborn 2-0 in the second round.