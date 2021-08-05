DFB-Pokal: Bremer SV vs. FC Bayern rescheduled

The first round DFB-Pokal fixture between SV Bremer and FC Bayern Munich has been rescheduled, after the match was postponed on the 3rd of August due to a COVID-19 case within the Bremer SV squad. The fixture will now take place on August 25th, with kickoff at 20:15 CEST, and will be broadcast live on Sport1. The wohninvest Weserstadion, home of SV Werder Bremen, will continue to host the match. As a result, the second round draw of the Pokal has also now been rescheduled. It will be held on September 5th at 18:30 CEST, live on the ARD-Sportschau.