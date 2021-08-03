News

    DFB-Pokal: Bremer SV vs. Bayern postponed

    The first-round DFB-Pokal match between Bremer SV and Bayern München, set for Friday, 06/08/2021, has been postponed after Bremer SV have had to enter quarantine.

    The German Football Association (DFB) will announce a new date for the match in due course, following discussions with both clubs. As a result of the match being postponed, the second-round draw in the cup will also be pushed back, as both clubs would be drawn from different pots.

