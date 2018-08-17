DFB-Pokal back with a bang!

The DFB-Pokal is back! Schalke get the job done in Schweinfurt, Darmstadt hold off Magdeburg after an early goal while Wiesbaden needed extra-time heroics to beat Bundesliga 2 side St. Pauli. DFB.de brings you the summary of Friday night’s first round matches.

Breathtaking encounter in Wiesbaden

Third-tier side SV Wehen Wiesbaden have provided the first shock-result of this year’s DFB-Pokal, as they beat Bundesliga 2 side FC St Pauli 3-2 in extra time. In front of 10,007 fans in the Brita-Arena, the underdogs from Wiesbaden played with courage and heart, and, after a corner from Nicklas Shipnoski and some scrappy play in the box, Sören Reddemann poked it home from close-range to make it 1-0.

Soon after the break St. Pauli got back into the game through a sublime volley from Richard Neudecker to make it 1-1. After 90 minutes the teams were still level, leading to this year’s first bout of extra time. Wiesbaden’s Andrist was brought down in the box and Schäffler converted comfortably from 12 yards.

Schmidt scored what would be the eventual winner after a goalmouth scramble. St Pauli pulled one back through Avevor, however it was too late for the visitors to make a comeback. The result means FC St Pauli bow out in the first round for the seventh time in 11 years.

Schalke get the job done

Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04 achieved an expected victory over 1. FC Schweinfurt 05, however the lower-league side gave the Champions League participants some good competition. Schalke controlled the game for long spells, keeping possession, however, there wasn’t much to separate the two sides.

In the end the two goals, one penalty from Bentaleb and a own-goal from a deflection after Nastasic’s close-range header, were the deciding factors. Whilst Schalke will progress, Schweinfurt President Markus Wolf noted that the Regionalliga side “can be very pleased” with themselves.

First-minute winner for Darmstadt

SV Darmstadt 98’s lightening start in Magdeburg saw Tobias Kempe convert a penalty in the first minute of the game – a powerful spot-kick right down the middle which was ultimately enough to take Dirk Schuster’s side through to the second round on Friday night. Magdeburg fought back quickly and had multiple chances to equalise, but on the whole, second-tier side Darmstadt were the better team, with more stability, better chances and, crucially, a goal.