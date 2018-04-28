DFB-Pokal arrives in Berlin ahead of final

The DFB-Pokal trophy has arrived in the capital city. Representatives from both finalists, FC Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt, were present for the official handover at Berlin town hall ahead of the final on 19th May (20:00 CEST).

"We’re putting the focus on football. Charly Körbel and Paul Breitner, legends from both finalists, will carry the trophy on to the pitch," announced DFB president Reinhard Grindel at the beginning of the event. "The DFB-Pokal is only about the football."

There were several prominent guests at the traditional cup handover, including Berlin mayor Michael Müller, senator Andreas Geisel and DFB vice president Peter Frymuth.

Lars Ricken handed the trophy to the DFB president on behalf of current holders Borussia Dortmund, before he then gave the trophy to the City of Berlin, where it will be displayed to the public until the final on 19th May. The two finalists were represented by Giovane Elber and Paul Breitner (FC Bayern), as well as Fredi Bobic, Karl-Heinz Körbel and Makoto Hasebe (Frankfurt) during the handover in Berlin.