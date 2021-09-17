DFB pave the way for Kuntz

The DFB presidential board has unanimously decided to dismiss Stefan Kuntz from his current contract as U21s coach should he agree with the Turkish football association to work as head coach of the Turkey national team.

Due to Stefan Kuntz’s success with the Germany U21 national team and his special relationship with Turkey, the DFB does not wish to obstruct his next career step. The possibility of an early release from the contract is a symbol of friendship between German and Turkish football.