DFB mourns the passing of Franz Beckenbauer

The German Football Association (DFB) is mourning the loss of Franz Beckenbauer. The legendary national team player passed away at the age of 78 on Sunday.

Franz Beckenbauer influenced football in Germany like no other. Alongside the Brazilian Mário Zagallo and the French Didier Deschamps, Beckenbauer is one of three people to have won the Football World Cup as both a player (1974) and a coach (1990). He achieved a special treble in 2006: As head of the organising committee, Beckenbauer was responsible for the successful hosting of the World Cup in Germany.

Beckenbauer won everything that there is to win as a player. With the national team, he not only became world champion, but he also won the European Championships in 1972. He captained the Germany national team on 50 occasions in total, including at both of these tournaments. He was the first German footballer to make more than 100 international appearances, featuring 103 times for the national team. His successes with the national team include finishing as runners-up at the World Cup in 1966 and the European Championships in 1976.

Four-time German champion and DFB-Pokal winner

Beckenbauer spent much of his club career at FC Bayern München. He won the German title (1969, 1972, 1973, 1974) and the DFB-Pokal (1966, 1967, 1969, 1971) four times each during his time with FCB. Beckenbauer also achieved great success with FC Bayern on the international stage. He won the European Cup three times, the Cup Winners’ Cup once and the Intercontinental Cup once. Additionally, he won the German title in 1982 during his time at Hamburger SV, whilst was also a successful club coach. He won the French title in 1991 with Olympique Marseille, whilst he won the German title in 1994 and the UEFA CUP in 1996.

Franz Beckenbauer also received numerous national and international awards. He was named as the European Football of the Year twice (1972 and 1976) and won the award for the German Footballer of the Year four times (1966, 1968, 1974, 1976). Additionally, he was voted as the German Footballer of the Century in 2000. He was awarded the Silver Laurel Leaf twice, whilst also being awarded with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. The DFB made Beckenbauer an honorary member and an honorary captain in 1982. Meanwhile, he was named in the first “Hall of Fame of German football” team at the German football museum in 2018.

Neuendorf: “Beckenbauer’s death is a huge loss”

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “Franz Beckenbauer’s death is a huge loss. We are looking at his life’s work with respect and tremendous gratitude. We have lost a unique footballer and a lovable person in Franz. The “Kaiser” was one of the best players our sport has ever seen. He set standards on the pitch with his simplicity, elegance and vision. His meticulousness and charisma as a leader, as well as his energy and drive in charge of the organisation of the World Cup will not be forgotten. Franz Beckenbauer leaves behind a great legacy for the DFB and football in general.”

Rudi Völler, DFB director of the senior national team, said: “I am immensely sad as I’m very upset about the news of his death. I consider it to be one of the great privileges of my life to have known Franz Beckenbauer. Our time together was crowned by the World Cup title in Rome in 1990 – a title which never would have been possible without his extraordinary performance as coach. The “Kaiser” was an inspiration for more than a generation and he will remain the shining light of German football forever. German football has lost its greatest personality in Franz Beckenbauer, whilst I have lost a good friend.”

Nagelsmann: “When Beckenbauer entered a room, it lit up”

DFB general secretary Heike Ullrich said: “I speak for the whole of the DFB and all of its employees when I say that we are very emotional and extremely sad. Much of what the DFB represents today contains achievements, successes and thoughts that Franz Beckenbauer had a significant influence on. That also applies to the DFB-Campus, which is our home today. It was Franz Beckenbauer who first came up with the idea of a sporting centre of excellence in the 1990s. I am glad to have met and got to appreciate Franz Beckenbauer on various occasions as a footballer, idol, role model and a person. Franz Beckenbauer will always have a special place in the history of German football, as well as in our hearts. We will always be grateful to him and we will miss him greatly.”

National team head coach Julian Nagelsmann said: “In my opinion, Franz Beckenbauer was the greatest footballer in German history. His interpretation of the libero role changed the game, whilst this role and his relationship with the ball ensured that he was a free man. Franz Beckenbauer could float across the turf, whilst he was sublime as a player and later as a coach – he was above things. When Franz Beckenbauer entered a room, the room lit up – he earned the title ‘the shining light of German football’. Until the very end, there was an aura about him that couldn’t be shook by the health problems and misfortune that he endured. I am grateful and proud that I had the pleasure of meeting him, and I will keep him in loving memory.”

created by mmc/ww