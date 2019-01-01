DFB kick off new partnership with VW

The start of the new year also signals the start of the DFB’s partnership with Volkswagen. The automotive giant becomes the German FA’s official mobility partner on a five-and-a-half-year deal running until 31st July 2024.

“We have been preparing for this partnership for some time now, so we’re delighted that it’s finally up and running,” said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. “Our company has big plans for the years ahead. We want to help see electric mobility and our upcoming E-models make their breakthrough. We also want to develop from a car manufacturer to a mobility service provider. Our partnership with the DFB will help us reach people even better regarding these topics.”

Kick-off at Serbia friendly in Wolfsburg

The new partnership won’t really get into full flow until 20th March, when Germany host Serbia at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg in the first international match of 2019. The VW logo will be present on the team’s warm-up gear, as well as their stadium jackets during the national anthem.

It’s not only Volkswagen cars that will support the DFB, with two other brands from the Volkswagen group involved in the partnership: MAN will provide the team buses, while VW Commercial Vehicle models, the T6 and the Crafter, will be used by the association too. “We’re delighted to be a part of this fresh start for the national team,” said Diess. “Like the DFB, we’re also going through a transition phase, and I’m sure we can support each other in many areas.”

Focused on German football as a whole

Volkswagen’s focus during the partnership won’t only be on Joachim Löw’s team though. “We want to support German football in all its diversity,” said Herbert Diess. That of course includes the women’s team - who have a particularly exciting highlight to look forward to in 2019 with the Women’s World Cup - as well as the Germany youth teams and the almost 25,000 amateur clubs currently active throughout the country.

The latter is the reason that Volkswagen won’t only support the overall governing body of the DFB, but also its 21 regional associations. “A lot of important work is done at that level, not only in a sporting sense, but also on a socio-political level,” said Diess in praise of the voluntary work in Germany’s grassroots football. “For Volkswagen, football is made up of people who help make the game tick, the people who love it and are willing to commit to its diverse nature.”

VW and football - a match-up with history

There is a long football-sponsorship tradition at Volkswagen. The most prominent example is VfL Wolfsburg, with the company working side by side with the current Bundesliga club since it was founded in 1945. VW also has another footballing partnership in Germany with the DFB-Pokal, working together with participating clubs, in youth-level football and cultural projects.

On an international front, Volkswagen is currently partnered with UEFA’s national competitions, such as EURO 2020. The automotive giant also works with world champions France, the football associations of Switzerland, Luxembourg and Finland, as well as the Swedish football league.

