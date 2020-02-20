DFb is searching for a Venue Access Manager for UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in 12 different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching for a

"Venue Access Manager" (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

The Access Management project (ACCS) provides services and solutions relating to the ingress and egress of people and vehicles for the UEFA EURO 2020 venues. The Access Management team will ensure policies and procedures are in place for ticketholders, accreditation holders and accredited vehicles for a safe and secure entrance and exit from the venue.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Access Management

Hierarchy level: Manager

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 14/04/2020

End date: 06/07/2020

Key Responsibilities

Overall responsibility

Deliver the access management concept within the venue, with the consideration of the venue specific requirements

Coordinate with the Euro 2020 project team onsite to ensure the requirements are met in terms of access

Confirm the planned flows and access routes for each target group entering the venue are still valid and ensure that these are in line with the event mobility plan and event transport plan. In turn, work with the spectator experience team (SPEC) to ensure the relevant services are in place for the operation

Provide core documentation to aid and support the EURO projects/suppliers, detailing the agreed access processes and procedures in the venue

Coordinate with the Safety, Security and Service (SSNS) team within the venue to ensure the configuration of the accesses complies with the overall SSNS plan

Work with the Accreditation (ACCR) team to ensure appropriate access rights are in place for accredited staff based upon their function

Liaise daily with the Venue Manager in the venue and the ACCS core team (remote support)

Gather and coordinate all ACCS materials needed to implement access procedures

Work with ICT to ensure the "Global Access Control Solution" is in place and functioning

Ensure the delivery of the access control check points in the venue. Monitor that the positions are active according to the agreed steward deployment plan, the check points are equipped with the necessary equipment and the staff are trained according their role in access control

Develop and provide overarching ACCS training to the stakeholders involved in managing the flows and access (incl. stewards and security staff)

Plan and allocate various daily tasks to the ACCS venue team (incl. volunteers)

Provide troubleshooting support for access issues

Submit daily reports and debriefs (incl. statistics) according to provided guidelines and deadlines

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements

holder of a Bachelor's degree of Event Management, Sports Management, Sports Science or any equivalent education qualification

Good level of English (both oral and written) and highly proficient in German

Advanced in Microsoft Office (specifically excel) and ability to familiarize with ICT systems quickly

Experience in a supervisory position

Strong communication skills and diplomacy to discuss matters with internal and external UEFA stakeholders

Good presentation skills

Ability to remain calm and perform under pressure

Additional requirement

Previous in venue event experience or knowledge of the venue an asset

We are looking forward to receiving your application! Please submit your complete application until 08.03.2020 via https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/161595.

created by mmc/erj