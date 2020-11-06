DFB intensifies coronavirus prevention measures

With a rising number of coronavirus cases in Germany and around Europe, the DFB has intensified the coronavirus prevention measures taken in its health and safety plan. The new measures will be in effect for the matches in Leipzig against Czech Republic (11th November, 20.45 CET) and Ukraine (14th November, 20.45 CET), as well as the away match against Spain in Seville (17th November, 20.45 CET). The main measures taken are the tightly-controlled testing of the players, coaching staff and everyone else aiding the squad, as well as the isolation of the group for the entirety of the international break.

The number of tests completed will be even higher than during the international break in October. Extra guidelines will be put in place for the journey to Seville. The foreign office still considers Spain to be a high-risk area, so all travellers will be tested immediately after landing in Seville as well as immediately before making the trip home. This makes sure that all those involved are tested twice within the 48-hour time limit and (assuming test results are negative) will not have to quarantine upon their return to Germany.

DFB focuses on meeting government guidelines

To reduce contact with third parties as much as possible, the team will travel from Leipzig to Sevilla on a privately-chartered plane. Likewise, the team will return on a private flight, travelling to Düsseldorf via Munich. For a large number of the squad members, this will reduce the journey time back to their home club.

With the measures taken, the DFB has focused on meeting the coronavirus prevention guidelines laid out by the government for travel to high-risk areas, which make an exception to quarantine rules for athletes and those who work in professional sport. Individual federal states are responsible for coming up with and implementing coronavirus regulations. The DFB is in contact with the federal state governments as well as the health authorities and will make any necessary adjustments at short notice.