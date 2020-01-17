DFB hiring "Technical Coordinator" for UEFA EURO 2020

To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in twelve different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a

“Technical Coordinator” (m/f/d)

to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

As part of the Technical Services & Overlay team, the local Venue Technical Coordinator supports the Venue Technical Manager for implementing the technical services and overlay sub-projects. The Venue Technical Coordinator ensures correct delivery of power supply, tents, scaffolding, TV and media tribunes, TV studios and platforms, sound systems, light and video, water, temperature control, venue TV, waste management, H&S and other services.

Job Information

Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Technical Services and Overlay

Hierarchy level: Coordinator

Type of contract: fixed-term contract

Activity Level: 100 %

Location: Munich

Start Date: 02/03/2020

Key Responsibilities

Coordinate the on-site implementation of subprojects of the UEFA EURO 2020 Technical Services & Overlay project

Acting as a team with the Venue Technical Manager

Establishing a good working relationship with the stadium operator and managing the stadium part of the Technical Services & Overlay sub-projects

Manage the implementation of on-site needs with local suppliers and stadium – if necessary, in the host country language

Coordinate appointed suppliers to ensure the deliver contracted services

Operating together with the line manager the Technical Services & Overlay sub-projects for all matches at the venue

Troubleshooting issues and responding to requests that arise day to day

Profile of successful candidate

Must-have requirements:

From one to three years: working with an organisational role in a technical environment

Experience with international working environment and in technical event production

Any technical diploma and technical training, not necessarily directly related to the work of the Technical Services & Overlay team, in connection with the required experience

Other training related to the required experience

Full professional proficiency in German and English (both oral and written)

Additional requirements:

Basic knowledge in CAD (AutoCad)

Intermediate knowledge in MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Project and MS Word

Open minded character, very good communication skills

Strong organisational skills

Service- and client-oriented approach

We are looking forward to receiving your application!

Please submit your complete application until 29.01.2020 via

https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/175124