    DFB hiring a "Venue Lead Media Assistant" for the UEFA EURO 2020

    To mark the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2020 will be organized as a truly pan-European event for the first time. In June/July 2020, a total of 51 matches will be played in twelve different host cities across Europe. In Germany, the city of Munich will be one of the venues of UEFA EURO 2020.

    Therefore, the German Football Association (DFB) is searching a
    "Venue Lead Media Assistant" (m/f/d)
    to be part of the LOS Munich for the UEFA EURO 2020.

    The Venue Lead Media Assistant role is to provide operational support to the Venue Media Manager both before and during the tournament.

    Job Information

    Project: UEFA EURO 2020 Media Services and Operations

    Hierarchy level: Assistant

    Type of contract: fixed-term contract

    Activity Level: 100 %

    Location: Munich

    Start Date: 05/05/2020

    End Date: 05/07/2020

    Key Responsibilities

    Overall responsibility

    • Provide support to the Venue Media Manager (VMM) on media facilities and operations
    • Lead the delivery of media booking processes, in close coordination with UEFA HQ

    MOPS workforce responsibilities

    • Provide training and guidance to the Venue Support Media Assistant, with focus on MD-1 and matchday operations
    • Prepare the documentation used for the volunteers training
    • Participate in the training of the volunteers
    • Monitor the activity of the volunteers and report any issues to the volunteer manager

    Event-time responsibilities

    • Manage assigned media facilities in coordination with the Venue Support Media Assistant (e.g. stadium media centre or media tribune operations)
    • Manage the delivery of media booking items throughout the tournament (photo bibs, media tribune tickets, press conference and mixed zone passes, etc.)
    • Coordinate with ICT venue staff around equipment set-up and operation; trouble-shooting where required
    • Provide support at key media activities (press conferences, training sessions, etc.)

    Administration

    • Provide feedback to the Venue Media Manager for the regular reports in accordance with UEFA EURO 2020 requirements
    • Monitor the activity of volunteer shift planning and briefing

    Profile of successful candidate

    Must-have requirements:

    • Strong proficiency in English (both oral and written) and in the local language of the venue
    • Experience at major events (preferably sports events)
    • Customer-friendly attitude
    • ICT literate

    We are looking forward to receiving your application!

    Please submit your complete application until 09.02.2020 via

    https://dfb-jobs.personio.de/job/175894

    created by dfb

    Latest Videos