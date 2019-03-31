DFB have their first eNational team

This Sunday, for the first time in history, the DFB presented their eNational team: Mohammed ‘MoAuba’ Harkous and Michael ‘MegaBit’ Bittner, a gamer at Werder who recently won the TAG HEUER virtual Bundesliga. They will take part in the FIFA eNations Cup, the first ever virtual World Championship for FIFA 19. 22-year-old Harkous is currently seventh in the FIFA 19 Global Rankings (on PS4) whilst 20-year-old Bittner is third in the Global Rankings (on Xbox) – they are both the highest ranked German FIFA 19 players.

Benedikt ‘SaLz0r’ Saltzer will support the team as a coach at the request of the two players. Tim "TheStrxngeR" Katnawatos (PS4) and Niklas "NRaseck" Rasek (Xbox) are ready as replacements if anything was to happen.

Koch: “Ideas of eFootball and amateur football have to work together”

Vice president of the DFB, Dr. Rainer Koch said: “FIFA 19 has been an integral part of football for a long time. Players want to play against each other all the time. MoAuba, who is an amateur football as well as our national eSports athlete, shows that we must use the synergies between eFootball and amateur football.”

Dr. Friedrich Curtius, general secretary of the DFB said: “Participation in the FIFA eNations Cup is a first important step for the DFB to represent German football in the virtual world. With MoAuba and MegaBit we will be represented by two players in London, who have consistently performed well over a long period of time. Of course we hope that they can perform well in London as well."

Mohammed ‘MoAuba’ Harkous said: “Wearing the national team kit is something very special. We are the first players to represent Germany in an eFootball tournament as a national player, which is a big honour.” His team-mate Michael ‘MegaBit’ Bittner agrees:" With the eNational team, the bridge between the real and virtual German team will be connected. For me it is indescribable that we should not only witness this story, but also help shape it.”