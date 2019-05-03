DFB grant Kramer’s request to terminate contract

Frank Kramer will leave the DFB on the 30th June 2019. The current U18s head coach (2001 year group) has been working with the Germany youth teams since 2016 and requested that his contract (lasting until 2021) be terminated early. The DFB presidential board granted the request at Friday’s meeting. The 47-year-old is moving to RB Salzburg, as the new youth academy director.

"Frank Kramer has done fantastic work here over the last three years. Our youth teams have benefited from his competence and his character. Although it means losing an absolute expert, we granted his request and wish him all the best for the future," said Joti Chatzialexiou, head of sport.

Frank Kramer said following: "Working for the DFB and developing young talents at the top level made me very happy. I’ve now made the personal decision to take on a new challenge at RB Salzburg – an exciting position in an interesting environment. I am grateful to the DFB for the trust they put in me and their understanding. I will certainly remain in contact with my colleagues, who I admire both on a personal level and as coaches, the fantastic U18 team and the association."