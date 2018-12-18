“DFB Goal of the Year 2018”: Vote now!

It sadly wasn’t the best year for the German national team. Die Mannschaft had less to cheer about compared with recent years. However, Germany did score 14 goals in 2018 and there were some special strikes in amongst them. The four best goals have all been nominated for the “DFB Goal of the Year” for 2018. Every vote counts and fans can vote for their favourite by using the link at the bottom of the page.

Toni Kroos’ free-kick will still be fondly remembered by many Die Mannschaft fans. Additionally, the long distance strikes from Thomas Müller against Spain and Timo Werner against the Netherlands are also in contention for the award. The final goal fans can vote for is Julian Brandt’s delicate chip against Peru.

Which goal will you vote for? Voting closes at 12:00 CET on Thursday, 3rd January. To help you decide, you can watch the goals again in our video.

created by mmc/tj