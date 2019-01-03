"DFB Goal of the Year 2018": Toni Kroos is your winner

Die Mannschaft fans will fondly remember this magical moment at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In the final minute of stoppage time, Toni Kroos fired a free-kick into the far top corner to secure a 2-1 victory over Sweden in Germany’s second group stage match. This prevented the defending world champions from elimination. This spectacular goal has also been awarded the “DFB Goal of the Year 2018” after fans voted for their favourite strike. Kroos’ 13th international goal secured 68.8% of the votes as over 12,000 fans voted for the Real Madrid midfielder’s strike in Sochi’s Olympic Stadium on 23rd June 2018.

Julian Brandt’s delicate chip in Germany’s 2-1 friendly win over Peru in Sinsheim on 9th September came in second place with 13.6% of the votes. Just behind him in 3rd place was Thomas Müller’s long distance strike in March’s friendly against Spain. The FC Bayern attacker’s equaliser in Düsseldorf secured 10.5% of the votes. Timo Werner’s long range effort, which gave Die Mannschaft the lead in their 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League in November, received 7.3% of the votes.

Lukas Podolski won the 2017 award with his strike in his final Germany appearance at home against England. Jonas Hector was the recipient in 2016 for his decisive penalty against Italy which saw Germany reach the UEFA Euro 2016 semi-finals while Marco Reus won the 2015 goal of the year award for his spectacular strike against Australia.

DFB.de would like to thank everyone for participating in the poll! Congratulations to Toni Kroos!