DFB-Frauen unveil new kit

The German Football Association and adidas today unveiled the home kit that the Germany women’s national team will wear at the upcoming 2019 World Cup in France. The design draws on a significant moment in the DFB’s history and captures a modern zeitgeist.

The new home kit pays homage to the 1989 jersey – the year that marked a breakthrough for German women’s football, when the team won the European Championships. The tournament succeeded in giving German women’s football its first big public stage, and recognition and acceptance have continued to increase following eight European Championship successes and two World Cup wins. The Euro 1989 semi-final was the first DFB-Frauen match to be broadcast live on TV.

“It was important for us to demonstrate our team DNA and history through the colours and form of the legendary flag design,” explains Linn Sickert, designer at adidas Football. “At the same time, we worked with new digital filters, thus giving it a modern interpretation.” The black, red and gold design was made to be even more dynamic through the implementation of further horizontal lines. The concept was agreed on after several meetings between the adidas design team, national team players and focus groups. “We wanted to make sure that the new kit reflected the values of the team and would be proudly worn by our athletes,” says Sickert.

Leupolz: “A good omen“

“The attention to detail that the designers have shown on the shirt is amazing,” said FC Bayern and Germany international Melanie Leupolz. “The graphics and colours on the chest remind me of the kit that the women in 1989 and the men in 1990 both wore when they won big tournaments. It is a good omen for this summer in France.”

The timeless shirt is accompanied by black shorts and white socks: a combination that is recognisable by fans from all generations. The away kit is a deep red, with the goalkeepers wearing a blue jersey.

The new kit will get its first outing as the national team face Sweden on 6th April in Solna. The kit is on sale now in the DFB-Fanshop as well as adidas.co.uk/germany.

created by mmc/jc