DFB-Frauen U19s secure European Championship qualification (2-2 v Austria)

DFB-Frauen U19s have secured a place at this summer’s European Championships in Scotland. Following victories against Greece (4-0) and the Czech Republic (5-0), Maren Meinert’s side secured qualification with a 2-2 draw against Austria. The draw for the tournament, which will take place from 16th-28th July 2019, will be conducted on 16th April in Glasgow (13:00 CEST). Germany are looking to win the tournament for the fifth time and for the first time since 2011.

Meinert was pleased to see her side qualify for the tournament but was far from satisfied with the result against Austria. “Initially in the first half, we made it difficult for ourselves to settle into the match. We had wanted to start the match differently. We were also lacking a bit of clinical finishing in front of goal.”

Chmielinski secures instant equaliser

After Austria started the match on the front foot in the Waldstadion in Ludwigsfelde just outside Berlin, it was the hosts who scored the opening goal of the match. Sjoeke Nüsken played in Paulina Käte Krumbiegel to score her thirteenth goal in just fourteen DFB-Frauen U19s appearances (13’). However, Austria drew level on the half hour mark as Melanie Brunnthaler became the first player to score against Germany in European qualifying (28’).

Meinert made three changes for the second half but this didn’t play to Germany’s advantage. Instead, Austria took the lead on the hour mark as a Jana Kofler free-kick was forced home by Maria Plattner (61’). The visitors’ lead didn’t last for long as Germany replied just four minutes later. Captain Gina-Maria Chmielinski benefited from another Nüsken assist to score to secure DFB-Frauen’s place at this summer’s tournament.