DFB-Frauen to face Switzerland in Erfurt ahead of EUROs

The final international fixture for the Germany women’s national team before they travel to the European Championships in England will take place in Erfurt. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will face Switzerland at the Steigerwaldstadion on Friday June 24th (17:00 CEST). For Voss-Tecklenburg, it is a reunion with a former side – she worked as head coach of the Swiss women’s national team for more than seven years before joining the DFB-Frauen.

The head coach said: “It’s a special occasion for me to be facing Switzerland for the first time as Germany head coach, for sure. My years there allowed me to grow and develop, not only as a coach but also as a person. For the team, it will be the last chance for us to test ourselves against a fellow EUROs participant ahead of the tournament itself. Switzerland are a side who have consistently developed and improved on all levels over the last few years.”

Preparations begin on June 5th

The squad will start their work ahead of EURO 2022 with a “Pre-Camp” in Frankfurt from the 5th to 9th of June, where due to various players taking part in club competitions including the Champions League, league seasons and the final of the DFB-Pokal, only a portion of the squad will take part. The first pre-tournament training camp will take place at the adidas “World of Sports” in Herzogenaurach, near Nürnberg, between the 12th and 18th of June, with the second camp taking place at the same location from the 21st to 29th of June. The team will travel to England for the European Championships on July 3rd.

The squad for the preparation ahead of EURO 2022 is expected to be named after the final of the women’s DFB-Pokal in Köln, on May 31st.

