DFB-Frauen to face England at Wembley

London calling. The Germany Women's team will face England in autumn at the home of football ahead of their 2021 European Championship qualifying campaign. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team will first the world’s third-ranked side at Wembley on 9th November 2019 (18:30 CET).
Germany and England met at Wembley on 23rd November 2014, when 45,619 fans watched on as the DFB-Frauen won 3-0 thanks to a brace from Celia Sasic and an own goal.
"England versus Germany is always a great battle. We know that we will have a big crowd behind us again," said England’s head coach Phil Neville. Tickets will go on sale via the English FA on Thursday.
