DFB-Frauen to conclude 2019 with European Qualifier against Ukraine in Aachen

Germany Women will play their final home match of 2019 in the New Tivoli in Aachen as Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side take on Ukraine in a Euro 2021 qualifier. The final home match of the calendar year will take place on Saturday, 5th October at 14:00 CEST as Germany look to begin their qualifying campaign in style ahead of the tournament in England.

Regarding the match, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “We want to take the next step towards automatic European qualification in this match. At the same time, we want to carry on working on rebuilding our squad, so that we will be capable of going into EURO 2021 with a strong team. We want to build on this process of change. I believe the qualifiers are important building blocks in this process.”

The DFB-Frauen last played at the New Tivoli in Aachen during the 2011 Women’s World Cup, which Germany hosted. On that occasion, Germany ran out 5-0 winners against the Netherlands.

Alongside Ukraine, Germany will take on the Republic of Ireland, Montenegro and Greece in Euro 2021 qualifying.