DFB-Frauen suffer World Cup group-stage exit

For the first time in their history, the Germany national team have been knocked out in the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Despite going into the tournament as runners-up of the recent European Championship, a 1-1 draw against South Korea was only enough to see the DFB-Frauen finish third in Group H behind Colombia and Morocco. Hopes of a third World Cup title have now been replaced with devastation at a shock early exit from the competition.

Sohyon Cho (6’) put the South Koreans into an early lead in Adelaide, although it was cancelled out by Alexandra Popp’s header in the 42nd minute. However, the favourites failed to grab a crucial second goal. Without picking up all three points themselves, Germany required help from Colombia, who had beaten Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side with a late winner in the second group game, but they lost 1-0 to Morocco.

Popp’s equaliser isn’t enough

In the first all-or-nothing game down under for Germany, the head coach made two changes to her side compared to the 2-1 defeat to Colombia. A fit-again Marina Hegering came into the back-four in place of Sara Doorsoun, who picked up a knock last time out. Otherwise, Lea Schüller was given the nod in attack ahead of Lina Magull for his 50th international cap.

The rest of the team was unchanged, with Hegering joining Kathrin Hendrich, Chantal Hagel and Svenja Huth in defence ahead of goalkeeper Merle Frohms. Sara Däbritz made her 100th Germany appearance in midfield alongside Lena Oberdorf. Klara Bühl and Jule Brand took to the wings, with captain Alexandra Popp playing off Schüller up front.

Early setback

Germany had a shaky start to the game and were lucky that Frohms was able to tip Casey Phair’s one-on-one around the post inside just three minutes. Our number 1 was unable to repeat the feat soon after though when Cho was sent in behind alone with the goalkeeper, and she kept her cool to slot the ball into the bottom corner and put the underdogs 1-0 ahead (6’).

The DFB-Frauen soon began to work the ball around better and created chances of their own. Popp and Schüller combined well to open space for Bühl to shoot, although she couldn’t quite find the target (11’). The Bayern player also failed to test the keeper with a header from Huth’s cross four minutes later.

South Korea resolute

There was still too much static football coming from Voss-Tecklenburg’s side, however. South Korea were didn’t allow their opponents much time on the ball and set up with two solid lines of defence. They also carried a goal threat, although a long-range effort from Soyun Chi flew high over Frohms’ goal (37’).

Germany were struggling to play their way through the lines, instead relying on long balls for a route forward. Popp and Schüller struggled to work the ball to their teammates though before possession was wrestled back by South Korea. It was only in the closing stages of the half that the approach finally bore fruit. A long ball to Huth on the right-hand side was well controlled and swung into the box, where Popp was waiting to head in her fourth goal of the tournament and level the scores at 1-1 (42’).

There were no changes at the break as Germany looked to start the second half stronger than they had the first. Popp just missed out on connecting with Schüller’s dangerous cross in the centre, and when Däbritz picked up the loose ball and delivered it once again, Popp couldn’t get a shot away. (48’)

Crossbar denies Popp’s second

In the 58th minute, Germany thought they had scored the crucial second goal they needed to advance, with Popp heading home inside the six-yard box after a flick-on from Schüller. However, VAR ruled the goal out because the Germany captain was in an offside position. On the hour-mark, Popp came agonisingly close once more, this time seeing her powerful header crash back off the crossbar.

Voss-Tecklenburg looked to mix things up after 64 minutes, bringing on the determined Sydney Lohmann and Lena Lattwein for Bühl and Däbritz. Everything was going through Popp though, and she missed a golden chance to finally get her second with another header from a Huth cross, but this one was straight at the South Korean goalkeeper.

Nicole Anyomi came on for the closing stages as Germany threw everything forward. Lohmann jinked through defenders to work a couple of openings, but sadly, both of her shots in the nine minutes of stoppages flew narrowly off target as time eventually ran out on the DFB-Frauen’s 2023 World Cup campaign.

created by mmc/mh