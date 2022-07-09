DFB-Frauen start EURO 2022 with 4-0 win over Denmark

The Germany Women kicked off their 2022 UEFA Women’s European Championship in style on Friday night, with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side comfortably beating Denmark 4-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium in London. Lina Magull (21’), Lea Schüller (57’), Lena Lattwein (78’) and Alexandra Popp (86’) were all on the scoresheet.

It was a nervy start to the game from both sides and a mistake at the back from Katrine Veje opened the door for the first chance, with Klara Bühl heading onto the roof of the net from Svenja Huth’s cross (5’). Felicitas Rauch really sparked the game into life soon after, rattling the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box (10’).

Woodwork can’t keep Magull out

Incredibly, left-back Rauch was left cursing her luck once again in the 15th minute, when another shot from distance was kept out by the frame of the goal. The rebound was also headed onto the post by Lea Schüller, also she was in an offside position.

The chances were coming thick and fast for Germany now and a dangerous cross from Huth found Magull in the centre, but Lene Christensen was able to react in time to push the shot around the post (18’). Denmark’s luck finally ran out in the 21st minute, with a pass sold short by Signe Bruun allowing Magull to steal the ball and get into the box beyond the backline, before unleashing an unstoppable shot in the top corner to finally and deservedly open the scoring for Germany.

Denmark offer a rare threat

Now chasing the game, the Danes produced their first dangerous moment in the 29th minute. Bruun chested a ball forward down on the edge of the box, turned and shot, forcing a good diving save from Merle Frohms. A counterattack provided an opportunity for Chelsea’s Pernille Harder, but she too failed to beat Frohms with an effort from over 20 yards (34’).

Bühl had a chance to extend Germany’s lead before the break after Schüller had laid the ball off to the 20-year-old forward on the edge of the box, but her strike rose over the target. Schüller also had an opportunity herself, although her effort was too central to beat Christensen (45+1’)

Strong start to the second half

Germany came flying out of the traps in the second half. The Denmark goalkeeper was able to get down low to tip Magull’s shot wide (56’), but the resulting corner from Magull was met superbly by the leaping Schüller and her header landed in the back of the net to double the DFB-Frauen’s advantage (57’).

A corner kick also produced yet another shot against the woodwork, with Rauch’s whipped delivery deflected towards her own goal by Rikke Sevecke, but she was saved by the post (62’). Down the other end, Sevecke won a header in the six-yard box following a corner, but was unable to find the target (67’).

Offside goal followed up quickly with number three

Germany looked to have wrapped up the game in the 74th minute when Jule Brand’s run into the box was finished off by Huth, but the flag went up against the substitute for an offside position earlier in the build-up (74’). The scoreboard did read 3-0 soon after, however. A free-kick was flicked on by Lena Oberdorf and dropped for Lena Lattwein, who buried a shot inside the near post for her first ever senior Germany goal (78’).

Voss-Tecklenburg’s side continued to dominate their Danish opponents and it led to Alexandra Popp’s long awaited European Championship debut being marked with a memorable goal. Fellow substitute Sydney Lohmann crossed the ball to the far post, where Popp was waiting to head home, wrapping up a 4-0 win (86’). The night ended on an even more sour note for Denmark, when Kathrine Kühl was shown a second yellow card in the final minute of stoppage time (90+5’).

After Spain beat Finland 4-1 earlier in the day, Germany are now set for a potentially decisive clash with the Spaniards on Tuesday night (21:00 CEST). A win for the DFB-Frauen could see them through to the quarterfinals already depending on the result between Denmark and Finland, who also play on Tuesday (18:00 CEST).

