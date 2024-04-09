DFB-Frauen secure 3-1 win over Iceland

The Germany women’s national team won their first home game of 2024 to take another important step towards qualifying for the European Championship. They ran out 3-1 winners against Iceland in Aachen, taking their total to six points from their first two qualifiers.

The 16,500 supporters at the Tivoli in Aachen got their money’s worth in the first half. Lea Schüller opened the scoring after just four minutes, before Iceland got an equaliser via Hlin Eiriksdottir (23’) after a good period of pressure. Germany regained control of the game before the break, adding further goals through Schüller (34’) and Lena Oberdorf (45+3’). Despite several chances in the second half, Germany couldn’t add any more goals and had to settle for a 3-1 win in the end.

Three changes to the team

Horst Hrubesch made three changes from the team that won 3-2 in Austria last time out. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defender Bibiane Schulze Solano and midfielder Elisa Senß all came into the side. It was Schulze Solano’s first start for Germany after only making her debut in the victory against Austria.

With future coach Christian Wück and his assistant Maren Meinert both in attendance, Germany started brightly and put together some decent early attacks. After narrowly failing to get on the end of Jule Brand’s low cross in the third minute, Lea Schüller was in the right place to flick home a Sarai Linder delivery a minute later to open the scoring.

Even though Germany started extremely well in Aachen, the visitors were not deterred and found a way back into the game via counter-attacks. Firstly, Dilja Yr Zomers’ effort didn’t have enough on it to trouble Berger (11’), then Ingibjörg Sigurdardottir volleyed over from close range after a flick on by Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (16’). Their equaliser eventually came in the 23rd minute: Hlin Eiriksdottir stuck the ball through Berger’s legs at the back post after Zomers’ cross found its way through.

Schüller and Oberdorf give Germany the lead at the break

The DFB-Frauen now aimed to control possession after Iceland’s strong period of play. The away side lost their attacker, Sveindis Jonsdottir of VfL Wolfsburg, to injury during the first half. A volley from Sjoeke Nüsken went over (32’) and then Klara Bühl whipped a dangerous cross in, headed just wide by Schüller (33’). The same combination tried their luck again a minute later – and to great success too as Schüller found the back of the net this time with her head. Germany, now 2-1 ahead, pushed for a third goal before the break. Bühl fired a low drive past the far post (43’) and then a corner in the third minute of injury time proved fruitful. Nüsken headed it towards goal, it fell to Schüller and her back-heel attempt eventually landed at Oberdorf’s feet in the six-yard box. She made no mistake and made it 3-1 for the home team.

Germany put in a focused and disciplined performance after the break, though they struggled to create many clear-cut chances due to Iceland’s defending. The best opportunity was a Jule Brand header that cannoned back off the post (62’).

Hrubesch’s side looked more like scoring a fourth than Iceland did a second, but neither team would find the back of the net in the second half. Brand came close again and Oberdorf’s long-range strike narrowly missed the target (87’). Iceland looked to get headers on goal from crosses, however Ann-Katrin Berger put in another solid performance between the sticks.