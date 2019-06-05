DFB Frauen have team arrival meeting

Day three in Brittany started with an official welcome from FIFA for the DFB Frauen, with captain Alexandra Popp receiving the certificate of participation. At the end the players were provided with information about the World Cup, such as who they can turn to if there are any instances of harassment or doubts about their safety; how the anti-doping controls are handled at the tournament; and what medication and dietary supplements they are allowed.

Something particularly impressive was the training for the new FIFA rules, which had the players react to certain refereeing decisions in a sequence of videos. The team was allowed to evaluate the situations and decide whether it was a yellow or red card offence before a FIFA referee explained the rules in detail based on the scenario shown.

VAR will be used at the Women’s World Cup. The organisation and procedure will be identical to the Men’s World Cup in Russia last year. After the official section of the welcome, the players were staged by FIFA for video and photo shoots.