DFB-Frauen end season with goalless draw against Chile

The Germany Women rounded off their international season with a 0-0 friendly draw against Chile on Tuesday. 500 spectators watched on at the Stadion am Bieberer Berg in Offenbach as a weakened DFB-Frauen side struggled to break down the defensively solid South Americans.“

We didn’t get stuck in well enough, our positional play was off, and we didn’t get some basics right. We just didn’t get into the game and then it’s difficult against a team defending so resolutely. It wasn’t a good performance,” said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Turid Knaak agreed: “We didn’t implement our match plan. There wasn’t enough dynamism in our play; we made it too easy for Chile to defend against.”

Voss-Tecklenburg made eight changes to the team that started the 1-0 defeat in France last Thursday. Only Jana Feldkamp, Sjoeke Nüsken and Linda Dallmann kept their places. Laura Benkarth started in goal and Sophia Kleinherne joined Feldkamp in central defence, with Maximiliane Rall and Jule Brand at full-back. Lena Lettwein and Nüsken began in defensive midfield behind Dallmann, with Tabea Waßmuth, Knaak and Laura Freigang forming the front-three.

Lattwein with the best chance

It only took until the third minute for the Germany Women to create the first dangerous moment, but Rall was closed down before she could get a shot away. Chile tried to press Germany’s build-up play from the back and were successful in winning the ball high up the pitch on occasion, albeit without offering a significant threat.

In the 16th minute, Freigang almost demonstrated perfectly how to successfully break down a deep sitting south American defence, as she got away from the opposition running onto a through ball, but couldn’t quite find a teammate with her ball into the penalty area. Germany’s dominance grew, but the players were a little untidy in the opposing penalty area.

In the 31st minute, the attacks became more purposeful, with Dallmann arriving just a split second too late to meet Waßmuth’s cross. Moments later, Benkarth was called upon for the first time at the other end of the pitch, clearing the danger as Maria Urrutia broke away. Lattwein had the best chance of the half, but didn’t make the desired contact from six yards out after a Nüskens cross (43’). Karen Araya passed up a similar opportunity just before half time.

Waßmuth misses chance to put Germany ahead

The head coach made an attacking change at half time, bringing on Sydney Lohmann and Klara Bühl to replace Knaak and Rall. The result was more movement towards goal for Germany: Waßmuth was denied by Christiane Endler in the Chilean goal from 13 yards in the 50th minute.

In the end, Germany lacked the precision in the final third to find a way through a committed Chile defence. Voss-Tecklenburg rolled the dice again with Fabienne Dongus, Paulina Krumbiegel and Nicole Anyomi coming on for Waßmuth, Nüsken and Freigang in the 68th minute.