DFB-Frauen continue training camp with expanded squad

After a 1-0 win over France on Thursday, the Germany women’s team landed in Munich on Friday evening. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side are continuing their preparations, now with an expanded squad.

Joining up with the squad are Maximiliane Rall of TSG Hoffenheim, Babett Peter of VfL Wolfsburg, Carina Schlüter of SC Sand, Leonie Maier of FC Bayern München and Linda Dallmann of SGS Essen. After an extended absence, Simone Laudehr of FC Bayern München also joins the squad for the first time in a long while, the 103-time international player being sidelined for the past months due to injury.

Marketing days take place on Monday and Tuesday, marking the end of preparations.