DFB-Frauen come from behind to win in Austria

The Germany women’s national team started their European qualification campaign with a win, defeating Austria 3-2 in Linz in front of 7,000 fans at the Raiffeisen Arena. Horst Hrubesch’s team had to come behind after conceding two early goals from Eileen Campbell (9’, 16’). Klara Bühl got a brace of her own to restore parity (39’, 49’), before captain Giulia Gwinn secured the victory from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Hrubesch named Merle Frohms in goal, with Sara Doorsoun and Kathrin Hendrich in the heart of defence. Gwinn and Sarai Linder were on the right and left respectively. The midfield trio consisted of Lena Oberdorf, Sjoeke Nüsken and Sydney Lohmann, behind a front three of Bühl, Lea Schüller and Jule Brand.

The Austrians looked to press Germany high up the pitch and created a decent chance after just six minutes. Celina Degen struck a shot just over the bar from inside the box. Three minutes later though, Campbell blocked an attempted Doorsoun clearance, the ball fell for her and she raced in behind. After the ball pinged off Hendrich, it again fell for the Austrian striker and she stabbed it past Frohms for 1-0.

The home team doubled their lead in the 16th minute. Barbara Dunst chipped a free-kick into the box from distance and Campbell rose highest to nod it past Frohms for her second of the evening. It took Germany until the 21st minute to put together a decent attack. Lohmann burst down the right flank and played it across to Nüsken in the centre, however her shot wasn’t powerful enough to trouble Zinsberger in goal. As Austria stopped pressing as high up the pitch, Germany had more chances. It was Nüsken again who had the next opportunity, shooting over on her left foot from just inside the area (31’).

Bühl cancels out Campbell’s goals

Despite Germany struggling to get a foothold in the game, they found a way back into the match via Klara Bühl. She won the ball back from a defender close to the Austrian box and played it to Nüsken. A somewhat lucky deflection saw it come back to Bühl and the striker produced a lovely finish from the inside the ‘D’ to make it 2-1 (39’). At the other end, Frohms had to be on her toes to keep out Lilli Purtscheller’s audacious effort from a tight angle (44’).

Hrubesch made two changes for the second half, bringing on Laura Freigang for Lohmann and debutant Bibiane Schulze Solano for Doorsoun. The change immediately paid off too as Freigang was involved in the move for the equaliser. A nice attack saw her play it to Nüsken, who first time fed Bühl and she again made no mistake with the finish (49’).

Gwinn wins it from the spot

The ball was now spending a lot more time in the Austria half as the hosts looked to sit back and wait for chances to counter. With 62 minutes on the watch, Freigang ran into the box from a lovely pass from Bühl, only to be fouled by Zinsberger. Referee Tess Olofsson pointed to the spot and Gwinn, captain for the evening, slotted home a superb penalty. Gwinn had her keeper Frohms to thank a few minutes later though, as her clearance from a dangerous cross was heading in before her teammate got back to catch it (65’).

Germany continued to press for more goals: Oberdorf’s header was saved by Zinsberger (68’), Schüller’s acrobatic effort went over (72’) and Freigang saw her shot parried wide by the Austrian number one (74’).

The German defence kept things tight in the closing stages to see home the victory. Vivien Endemann won her second cap late on as she replaced Brand, while Melissa Kössler also came on for Bühl in injury time.

created by mmc/dr