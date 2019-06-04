DFB-Frauen arrive at first base for Women’s World Cup

The DFB-Frauen have arrived at their first base for the Women’s World Cup which starts this week in France. After the team were given an official send off at the DFB’s headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, their charter flight to Rennes was delayed by an hour due to a storm.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side arrived at their team hotel in a south-western suburb of Rennes at 19:20 CEST last night and the delayed arrival certainly didn’t dampen spirits in the squad. “I believe the weather cannot stop us from travelling to France in high spirits. It will take a lot more than just bad weather to dampen our spirits,” said defender Sara Doorsoun after arriving in Rennes.

Germany play their opening group game of the Women’s World Cup in the Breton capital on Saturday against China (15:00 CEST). Voss-Tecklenburg and her team will then travel to Valenciennes near the Belgian border to face Spain on 12th June before concluding the group stage against South Africa in Montpellier on 17th June.