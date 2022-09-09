DFB founds Futsal U19 national team

The presidential board of the German Football Association (DFB) have agreed this Friday to the formation of an U19 Futsal national team. Futsal, an official FIFA-recognised variant of football that takes place indoors, has already had a Germany men’s national team under the umbrella of the DFB since 2016.

In the last few months, the DFB has set up a talent development structure with regional bases, as well as having held training courses and friendlies for possible candidates to make the U19 national team. The selection for the U19 team will be made ahead of UEFA Futsal EURO Qualification for the 2022/23 season.