DFB found EURO GmbH: Lahm and Stenger are business executives

The DFB has founded DFB EURO GmbH. The aims of the new company are to organize future football tournaments, in particular, UEFA EURO 2020 next year in Munich and the Euros in 2024, which will be hosted across ten cities in Germany.

DFB EURO GmbH was founded on Tuesday in the DFB centre in Frankfurt am Main, in the presence of DFB vice president Dr. Rainer Koch and DFB Secretary General Dr. Friedrich Curtius, as well as DFB Treasurer Dr. Stephan Osnabrügge. The executives of the company are Philipp Lahm, ex-Germany international and captain of the 2014 World Cup winning Germany team, who was also the ambassador of the successful bid for the 2024 Euros. He will be alongside Markus Stenger. The former head of operations of the DFB was recently the head of the application process for EURO 2024.Celia Sasic, the DFB Integrations ambassador and former European Champion, who in recent years also worked with the team to get Germany to hold the 2024 Euros, has become the Special Advisor at the new company.

Lahm: “We want 2020 and 2024 to be a big football party”

The DFB Secretary General Dr. Friedrich Curtius said: “We are very happy about the 2020 and 2024 European Championships. In order to be fully geared up for these challenges, we have a new company with a clear focus on both tournaments and the appointment of two executives, who have already worked together in a successful manner during the bidding phase for the 2024 European Championships. In this proven, but at the same time new structure, we can fulfill our responsibilities for German football.”

Philipp Lahm said: “In 2020 and 2024, we want to organize a football party that will have ever-lasting effects on society and therefore, have come up with requirements with the DFB EURO GmbH. Together with Celia Sasic, I want the people of Germany to really get excited for the upcoming tournaments and for them to get involved as well. We want all our decisions to be understood. We want to prove together that a big event can be organized with transparency.”

Sasic: “Celebration of solidarity”

Markus Stenger: Philipp Lahm and I already know that we can function as a team together, having worked together during the bidding for the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament. We want to continue to be open to change and to be a learning organization in which we can use our different perspectives and views to become better.”

Celia Sasic said: “It really appeals to me to be part of a potentially great success story. Football has given me a lot and I feel like it’s time to give something back. I can now help the upcoming European Championships with my own experiences. In particular, the 2024 Euros, which will be a celebration of solidarity and sustainability.