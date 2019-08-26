DFB extends Streichsbier’s contract

The DFB have extended Guido Streichsbier’s contract. The 49-year-old has coached Germany’s youth sides since 2014 and will manage the U19s during the 2019/20 season. He is in his second year of his coaching cycle pertaining to the DFB’s coaching rotation regulations which will see him coach the U18 and U20 sides in the years to come as his contract has been extended until 2024.

“Overseeing the development of younger players is one of my favourite parts of coaching and I very much share the same philosophies as the DFB,” said Guido Streichsbier. “Our goal this season is to win the upcoming European U19 Championship in Northern Ireland. On top of that we want to develop our young players, just as the other Germany youth teams do, so that they are better suited to make the jump to the first team in the future. I think it really pays off for both the teams and their coaches that we are all in such close contact with each other.”

“A win for our national teams and our coaching staff”

Sporting director of the national teams Joti Chatzialexiou explains: “We’re really happy to have got this done as early as we have and in doing so, we’ve been able to keep a fantastic coach and an all-round great person here in our national setup. To have his ideas and input on youth development is not only a win for our national teams and our coaching staff, but also for German youth football as a whole and we look forward to a continued partnership with him.”

Head coach of the national youth setup Meikel Schönweitz added: “Guido is an experienced and meticulous coach who has been a big part of our staff for the past five years. He doesn’t just limit himself to the development of his own team, but he also thinks about how to improve German football as a whole. He initiates new projects, brings great knowledge to our staff and has a great relationship with all of our squads. We expect these qualities from all of our coaches but we know for a fact we’re getting them with Guido so we’re incredibly excited that he’ll be bringing them to the table for years to come.”

created by mmc/sg