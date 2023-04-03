DFB extends contracts of Voss-Tecklenburg and Carlson

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand between 20th July and 20th August 2023, the German Football Association (DFB) has extended the contracts of women’s national team head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and assistant coach Britta Carlson. The pair signed their contract extensions, which will run until 2025, at the DFB-Campus in Frankfurt and will therefore be in charge of the national team for this year’s World Cup as well as the Olympic Games in 2024 and the European Championship in 2025.

Voss-Tecklenburg made 125 caps as a player and has been head coach of the national team since November 2018. Britta Carlson, who also represented Germany as a player, has been part of the coaching team since June 2018. The pair were part of the team that led the Germany national team to the final of the Women’s European Championship at Wembley last year, losing out to England in the final. More recently, the team qualified for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“Fantastic representative of women’s football”

On the extension, DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said, “Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is one of the most influential names and a fantastic representative of women’s football, even beyond the German borders. Together with Britta Carlson and the rest of her team, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has produced some brilliant work over recent years. The success of a second-place finish at the European Championship last year was the catalyst for some fantastic development in women’s football, that we want to build on and make even stronger through our projects, including our ‘FF 27’ strategy.”

Joti Chatzialexiou, head of DFB national teams, said, “We’re really pleased to continue this successful journey together with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Britta Carlson. Both as people and as coaches, I hold Martina and Britta in very high regard and therefore I’m very proud to continue our work together with them and the rest of the coaching team. We’re really excited for the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year. I’m sure that the team will make the next step in their development under the leadership of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Britta Carlson.”

“We have high ambitions for this year”

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “I’m pleased to be able to continue my work with a fantastic coaching team, playing squad and all the people behind the scenes. We have really high ambitions for the World Cup at the other side of the world this year. After the European Championship last year, I’m convinced that our work is not yet done. We will continue working intensely to develop the strengths of every individual player as well as the whole team in order to be as successful as possible at the upcoming tournament.

Assistant coach Britta Carlson: “I’m very pleased to remain a part of the women’s national team and accompany and continue to develop our players in their international careers. I am really looking forward to the upcoming tournaments, especially the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with a lot of excitement.

As they prepare for World Cup 2023, the Germany women’s national team will take on the Netherlands in Sittard on Friday 7th April (20:00 CEST) and Brazil in Nuremberg on Tuesday 11th Aprial (18:00 CEST).

