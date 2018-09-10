DFB extend their contract with adidas until 2026

The Germany national team and adidas have agreed an early contract extension on their long-standing partnership. On the day after Germany’s game against Peru, the Germany national team president Reinhard Grindel and the adidas chairman Kasper Rorsted announced that the contract running until 2022 would be extended until 2026. The Germany national team president had previously spoken about the extension of their long-standing contract.

The DFB president said, “We are very happy that we have a long-lasting and reliable partner in adidas. The premature contract extension is a vote of confidence in the strength and attractiveness of the Germany national team. Therefore this contract extension sends out an important signal to UEFA that we are positioned well economically in the long run and, in the perspective from our bid for EURO 2024, we meet the requirements of the tournament organiser. The contract gives us financial security for the planning and implementation of our bid for the EURO 2024 competition. It also allows gives us the possibility to further our development of German amateur football.

Successful partnership which is more than 60 years old

Kasper Rorsted, the adidas chairman said, “I am very happy about the lengthening of our partnership. The DFB and adidas simply belong together. The timing of the deal cements adidas’s unique sponsorship policy; we stand by our long-standing partners, especially when it is important. Together with the DFB, in the coming years we will do our utmost to further develop German football at every level, from the youth sector to the national team of both men and women. With the start of the DFB academy and the hopefully successful application to host the EURO 2024 competition, we have two interesting and innovative projects to work towards and we are happy to contribute our expertise.

The partnership between the German Football Association and adidas has existed for more than 60 years. While they have been together, four World Championship titles, three European Men's Championships and two women's World Cup and eight European Championship titles have been won.