DFB extend contracts of several national team coaches

On the same day the provisional squad for the European Championship on home soil was announced, the DFB also revealed important news about some national team coaches. Following the contract extensions for head coach Julian Nagelsmann and director Rudi Völler, several more important figures at the men’s national team have put pen to paper on extensions. Assistant coaches Sandro Wagner, Benjamin Glück and Mads Buttgereit, as well as goalkeeping coach Andreas Kronenberg, have all signed new contracts that run until 2026, including the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The supervisory board and general assembly of DFB GmbH & Co KG unanimously agreed to extend these contracts on Thursday (16th May).

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann said: “I’m very happy and proud that the whole coaching team will continue to work together to achieve success with Germany for the fans, not only at the European Championship this summer but also in the Nations League and the 2026 World Cup. I have an amazing team alongside me who I can rely on not just professionally but also personally.”

“Football is also a team sport on the sidelines”

Andreas Rettig, managing director for sport for DFB GmbH & Co. KG, said: “Football isn’t just a team sport on the pitch, but also on the sidelines. We’re ideally placed for the next two years up until the World Cup with Julian Nagelsmann and his coaching staff. It’s good that clarity should prevail for everyone involved ahead of the start of the European Championships and that we can fully concentrate on the home tournament.

Benjamin Glück, who was Julian Nagelsmann’s assistant at TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and FC Bayern München, joined the DFB together with Nagelsmann in September 2023. Former international and Confederations Cup winner Sandro Wagner, previously an assistant coach for the U20 national team, also joined the senior national team’s coaching staff at the same time. Set-piece coach Mads Buttgereit and goalkeeping coach Andreas Kronenberg have been working for the DFB since August 2021.